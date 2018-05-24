The Countess of Wessex rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to style, and looked as lovely as ever when she stepped out on Thursday for a day of celebrations in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. All eyes were on Sophie, who was dressed in a white midi dress with a feminine pleated skirt, teamed with a navy MAC - an essential British accessory – and an umbrella. But it was her footwear that got us talking the most, as it looks as if Sophie has taken style inspiration from the Duchess of Cambridge by opting for a pair of nude wedges.

Sophie Wessex wore a pair of nude wedges - a wardrobe staple of the Duchess of Cambridge

Kate has long been a fan of the very versatile footwear choice, and more often than not wears them to public events. A fan of the high-street, thrifty Kate has been known for completing her outfits with affordable designs. In September 2016 during a visit to Truro, Cornwall, Kate chose to team her dusty pink Lela Rose dress with a pair of nude wedges from Monsoon, which she wore again the following year while in Heidelberg. The mother-of-three teamed them with a yellow Jenny Packham dress as she enjoyed a day exploring the city with Prince William during their royal tour of Germany and Poland.

Kate wearing Monsoon wedges in Germany

Along with other members of the royal family, including husband Prince Edward and niece Princess Beatrice, Sophie was there to congratulate worthy winners of the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award. Winners of the prestigious award had been able to demonstrate commitment, teamwork and leadership in four key areas, and looked delighted to be in the royal grounds in new photos posted on The Royal Family's Twitter account.

Earlier in the week, Sophie turned heads yet again when she attended the opening day at the Chelsea Flower Show. The royal looked absolutely stunning dressed in another white dress – this time opting for a flowing cotton maxi dress featuring bat wing sleeves and a ruffled hem. This was teamed with nude court shoes and a co-ordinating clutch – which looked to be the exact same bag she accessorised her royal wedding outfit with two days earlier.