Christine Lampard appeared on the Lorraine show on Wednesday morning, showing off the first signs of her baby bump. The beautiful Loose Women host looked incredible as she sat on Lorraine's famous sofa, where she discussed the early stages of her pregnancy. Christine was all smiles as she chatted and fashion fans went wild over her latest outfit – a blooming gorgeous red floral dress by high street brand & Other Stories which is priced at £79. The fancy frock had a base colour of red, with bold flowers printed over the top and was made in a flattering wrap style with a ruffled neckline which finished just past the knee. The wife of former Chelsea footballer Frank Lampard teamed the eye-catching dress with khaki strappy sandals and a simple gold necklace. The 39-year-old said of carrying her first child: "I feel really good. I'm trying to do all the right things, but obviously being completely new to this, as any first-time mum will know, there's a whole list of things that I didn't know about. So I'm learning on the job," she said.

Christine's dress was totally on trend!

Florals appear to be at the top of the TV presenter's list when it comes to her wardrobe. Last week, the gorgeous Irish-born star looked positively glowing in her Loose Women outfit.

£79, & Other Stories

Christine's dress was from high end brand Goat – which is actually a brand the Duchess of Cambridge wore on many occasions throughout her third pregnancy whilst carrying Prince Louis. The Gigi Tulip Print Pencil Dress costs £550 its trumpet sleeves and dazzling print were totally on point.

MORE: Christine Lampard just wore an AMAZING high street dress and no one noticed

Christine announced her happy news on Instagram last week, exclaiming: "The Lampard family are expanding," she wrote. "I feel SO excited, nervous and grateful! The list of emotions is endless."

Loading the player...

Frank also shared the same snap, writing: "My gorgeous wife @christinelampard is pregnant and we all couldn't be happier!!!"

READ: Christine Lampard just wore an amazing tailored jumpsuit – and it's from M&S!