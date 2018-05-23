Holly Willoughby got her latest look spot on – wearing a stunning black and white polka-dot dress by high street store Coast – and it's already sold out! The 37-year-old looked stunning in the summery design, which featured a cold shoulder neckline and a ruffled, flirty hem. The lightweight fabric makes it the perfect design for warmer days – and she added high heel sandals by Very. The blonde-bombshell’s latest look was put together by her well-known stylist Angie Smith who has become the only lady in charge of all of Holly’s popular professional wardrobe. Angie shares Holly’s looks on her hugely popular Instagram platforms known as 'Angie Smith Style' and has racked up a huge following.

Perfect Polka-dots: We love Holly's dress

This isn't the first time the TV presenter has caused a stir with polka-dots – last week the mother-of-three was compared to Julia Roberts' legendary character Vivienne in Pretty Woman when she wore a brown dress with white polka-dots from luxury brand Forever Unique.

Holly's dress is £99 from Coast

Holly's amazing dress was cut in an asymmetrical shape with a halter neck line and had a belted waist, a ruched, tiered skirt and a flirty, ra-ra hem. The £69.99 dress was an instant hit, with many fashion fans signing up to the site’s pre-order service to get their hands on the frock.

The Celebrity Juice presenter has had a very eventful week so far, which kicked off with an appearance at the Chelsea Flower show on Monday. Holly and Phillip were at the show to unveil a very special flower – a rose named after This Morning in honour of the show's 30th Anniversary.

Holly wore a stunning dress for the occasion – a red number which featured a bow-printed overlay from the Duchess of Cambridge’s favourite high street store L.K.Bennett. The £295 dress also comes in a vivid green and navy blue and was the perfect design to wear on the sunny morning.