Victoria Beckham looked incredible on Tuesday afternoon as she had a day out in London to celebrate her latest collaboration. The former Spice Girl has teamed up with exclusive restaurant Scott's who have opened a terrace which is named in her honour and will be open for one month. The stunning wife of David Beckham wore not one, but two fabulous outfits for the occasion and when she looks this good, who can blame her? She first wore a power suit - one of her favourite ensembles - in a bold forest green. The tailored blazer and trousers are from her own collection and available to pre-order now. The single-breasted jacket will set you back £1450, and the matching wide-leg trousers come in at £695.

Victoria's green suit was the ultimate in stylish chic

Always classic, Victoria added a crisp white shirt, long gold chain, a smart tan envelope clutch and of course, statement sunglasses.

Victoria's second outfit was slightly more relaxed

After no doubt sampling two of the bespoke cocktails the establishment will be offering - named after the fashion designer - she changed into another sensational getup, which consisted of a £595 pastel blue shirt which had contemporary slashed sleeves and a high-necked collar. She tucked the shirt into the waistband of her red trousers and added a red and white silk sash which acted as a belt.

Victoria's suit is from her own collection and costs £1450 and the trousers are £695

Victoria certainly had a busy weekend - she attended the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor with husband David.

The duo made quite the stylish pair - the former footballer wore a morning suit in a swish charcoal grey, while VB went for a frock in one of her favourite shades - navy blue.

Her slash-front dress was cut in a midi length and had long billowing sleeves. She tied her brown hair back in a sleek pony-tail which she topped with a pillbox hat by Stephen Jones, and carried the ‘pocket clutch’ from her own collection and stepped out in a pair of tomato red high heel shoes.