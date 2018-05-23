victoria-beckham-green-suit-scotts-mayfair

Victoria Beckham wore two amazing outfits in two hours and we want them both

The fashion designer suits up after the royal wedding

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Victoria Beckham looked incredible on Tuesday afternoon as she had a day out in London to celebrate her latest collaboration. The former Spice Girl has teamed up with exclusive restaurant Scott's who have opened a terrace which is named in her honour and will be open for one month. The stunning wife of David Beckham wore not one, but two fabulous outfits for the occasion and when she looks this good, who can blame her? She first wore a power suit - one of her favourite ensembles - in a bold forest green. The tailored blazer and trousers are from her own collection and available to pre-order now. The single-breasted jacket will set you back £1450, and the matching wide-leg trousers come in at £695.

Victoria's green suit was the ultimate in stylish chic 

Always classic, Victoria added a crisp white shirt, long gold chain, a smart tan envelope clutch and of course, statement sunglasses.

Victoria's second outfit was slightly more relaxed 

After no doubt sampling two of the bespoke cocktails the establishment will be offering - named after the fashion designer - she changed into another sensational getup, which consisted of a £595 pastel blue shirt which had contemporary slashed sleeves and a high-necked collar. She tucked the shirt into the waistband of her red trousers and added a red and white silk sash which acted as a belt.

Victoria's suit is from her own collection and costs £1450 and the trousers are £695

Victoria certainly had a busy weekend - she attended the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor with husband David.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's favourite shoes now come in AMAZING summer colours

The duo made quite the stylish pair - the former footballer wore a morning suit in a swish charcoal grey, while VB went for a frock in one of her favourite shades - navy blue.

READ: ALL the times Victoria Beckham smiled at the royal wedding

Her slash-front dress was cut in a midi length and had long billowing sleeves. She tied her brown hair back in a sleek pony-tail which she topped with a pillbox hat by Stephen Jones, and carried the ‘pocket clutch’ from her own collection and stepped out in a pair of tomato red high heel shoes.

Loading the player...

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below