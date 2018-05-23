Fresh from her stunning appearance at the royal wedding, Princess Beatrice headed out to the Chelsea Flower show on Monday afternoon and looked sensational wearing a very appropriate dress. The 29-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew wore a beautiful embroidered design by luxury brand Needle & Thread. The white, fit and flare design featured a eye-catching, multi-coloured overlay which boasted multitudes of embroidered flowers. The fancy frock also had ruffle detail at the sleeves and a pretty tiered skirt. It retails at £325 and is currently available online in all sizes - great news for fans who want a royal edge to their wardrobe. The sister of Princess Eugenie also teamed her getup with flats - could this be because her feet were aching after too much dancing in high heels at the royal wedding? She did wear sky-high Gianvito Rossi heels after all!

Beatrice looked amazing in a dress by Needle & Thread

This isn't the first time the princess has worn Needle & Thread; the brand is clearly one of her absolute favourites. In April, she attended the Commonwealth state dinner at Buckingham Palace and looked beautiful in an elaborately embroidered dress from the range.

Beatrice's dress is £325 by Needle & Thread

The full-length gown had sheer sleeves with bell cuffs with embroidered pink roses all over the top, as well as a full-tiered skirt. The dress turned out to be a bit of a bargain - it originally retailed at £425 but featured in the mid-range sale for £212.50. Is there anything better than a half-price treat? We think not!

The royal has become a bit of a fashion queen of late - wearing a variety of fabulous outfits that have cemented her title as a royal to watch.

At the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan on Saturday, the daughter of Sarah, the Duchess of York wore a show-stopping teal dress by Roksanda which featured unusual bubble embellishments at the hem and voluminous sheer sleeves. The dress set her back a jaw-dropping £12,000 - although was custom-made especially for her by the designer.