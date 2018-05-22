Meghan Markle's outfit has this VERY royal touch following her wedding

Meghan Markle made a dazzling first appearance on Tuesday following her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, and on close inspection, her outfit subtly illustrated her new role as the Duchess of Sussex by having a very royal touch. For the first time, Meghan was seen wearing sheer coloured tights with her outfit - a rule all female members of the royal family follow. The former Suits star wore the tights with a gorgeous dusty pink dress by Goat as she stepped out to Prince Charles' 70th birthday garden party at Buckingham Palace. Meghan certainly looked lovely in her outfit, which was accessorised with a matching clutch bag, court shoes and a wide-brimmed hat by Philip Treacy. Her brunette hair was styled in a low bun, while natural makeup completed her look.

Meghan Markle wore tights to her first royal engagement as a member of the royal family

Wearing tights has long been a requirement for female members of the royal family, and was implemented by the Queen. Royal expert Victoria Arbiter told Insider in 2017: "I would say that's really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the Queen requires," and is a rule Her Majesty has been following since her reign, as well as the Duchess of Cambridge – who regularly wears tights with her dresses.

Meghan's outfit follows on from her two show-stopping wedding gowns worn on Saturday. The first, which she wore to the chapel, was designed by Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller, and featured a feminine bateau neckline, a slim fit which made the most of Meghan's tiny frame, and an incredible five metre long silk tulle veil. In an extra special nod to her new role it was hand-embroidered with the national flowers of all 53 commonwealth states, plus a Californian poppy to represent her homeland. For the evening reception Meghan changed into a second dress, this time by Stella McCartney, featuring a high neckline and layers of silk crepe. It had an overall more glamorous, less traditional feel than her daytime look – perfect for the couple's evening celebrations.

Prince Harry and Meghan were in great spirits following their royal wedding

It was clear that Harry and Meghan looked madly in love as they stepped out for the first time as a married couple. During the party, Harry gave a speech in tribute to his father, saying: "In my mind this event sums up your approach to work. I know you really didn't want today to be about you, and would far rather the focus be on the people and all the organisations represented here. I know that in your mind you see the opportunity of bringing everyone together as a chance to thank them for all the amazing work.

"It is your selfless drive to affect change – whether that is to improve the lives of those who are on the wrong path, to save an important piece of our natural heritage, or to protect a particular species under threat – with which William and I draw inspiration from every day."