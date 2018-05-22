It has only been three days since millions of people around the world watched captivated as she married Prince Harry in Windsor, and the buzz of excitement has clearly not faded for Meghan Markle yet. The new Duchess of Sussex looked glowing as she and Harry attended their first official engagement as a married couple, appearing at a charity event at Buckingham Palace held as part of Prince Charles's 70th birthday celebrations. Meghan looked gorgeous in a dusky pink Goat dress featuring a sheer overlay and sleeves, which she accessorised with a matching clutch bag, court shoes and a wide-brimmed hat by Philip Treacy.

Her chestnut hair was styled in a pretty low bun – a style that's becoming her trademark – and her makeup was kept light and glowing.

The Duchess of Sussex wearing Goat, one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands

It must be tricky to put together a follow-up outfit when the last dress you wore publicly was possibly the most-discussed item of clothing of the year, but Meghan managed it with this fresh, chic dress. Its simple silhouette was exactly the kind of style we've come to associate with the new Duchess.

The Flavia dress is priced at £590 and although the pictures look like it's a cream dress, it's in fact a soft dusky pink. The pretty frock was avaiable on Matches Fashion ON SALE, but has since sold out - the Markle effect strikes again! You can still find it on the Goat website, and it comes in black.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex making their way down the steps

Meghan's stunning wedding gown was designed by Clare Waight Keller, artistic director of Parisian couture house Givenchy. Meghan decided to work with Keller after meeting with her in early 2018, and was reportedly impressed by her "timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and relaxed demeanour." Meghan also wanted to highlight the success of a leading British talent who has served as the creative head of three globally influential fashion houses.

A giggling Meghan

The showstopping creation featured a feminine bateau neckline, a slim fit which made the most of Meghan's tiny frame, and an incredible five metre long silk tulle veil. In an extra special nod to her new role it was hand-embroidered with the national flowers of all 53 commonwealth states, plus a Californian poppy to represent her homeland.

A close up shot of Meghan's gorgeous hair and makeup with a tiny glimpse of a diamond bracelet

For the evening reception Meghan changed into a second dress, this time by Stella McCartney, featuring a high neckline and layers of silk crepe. It had an overall more glamorous, less traditional feel than her daytime look – perfect for the couple's evening celebrations.