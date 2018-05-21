Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield took over the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday – switching up their usual filming location as they presented This Morning. The beautiful blonde mother-of-three wore a gorgeous dress for the occasion – a bright red tea-style number by the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street store L.K.Bennett. The red printed frock was totally on point – it has delicate pearl buttons, short sleeves and a flirty midi hem. We love the contrasting printed bow detail in baby pink which gave the dress a statement edge. It was priced at £295 and is currently available online in all sizes. Her outfit was once again put together by her well-known stylist Angie Smith and the dress was the perfect design for such a fabulous occasion. The Chelsea Flower show is loved by horticulturalists everywhere and always features the most incredible blooms throughout its week-long presentation. So, why were Holly and Phil were at the show? It's because they were unveiling a rose named after This Morning in honour of the show's 30th Anniversary. Blooming marvellous!

Holly looked red hot at the Chelsea Flower Show

The Montana dress also comes in a stunning bright green and a regal navy blue, and popular blogger Rose Thomas also stepped out in the frock last week when she walked through the pretty streets of Notting Hill.

Holly's dress is £295 by L.K.Bennett

Like the rest of the nation – Holly had an enjoyable weekend as she watched the royal wedding, but she also had another reason to celebrate!

It was her sister's 40th birthday and her mum's 70th, so it called for a huge celebration. Taking to her Instagram account, the This Morning hostshared a picture of herself in her wedding dress! Posing alongside the two birthday girls - her sister Kelly and her mum Lynne - the trio were all wearing their own wedding gowns.

"So it's the Royal wedding, my sisters 40th and my mums 70th birthday party at the willoughby residence today!!!! ... I blame you @ladywilloughby for the dress code!!!!", Holly captioned the comical photo.