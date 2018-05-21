same-dress

Awkward! THREE royal wedding guests wore the same dress (and Meghan has worn it, too!)

Well, that's embarrassing...

by Leanne Bayley

It’s every wedding guest’s worst nightmare, arriving at a friend’s wedding and seeing someone else wearing the same dress you’re wearing. And for Saturday’s royal wedding, it happened! That’s right, three wedding guests at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials wore the same Self Portrait dress and one beady-eyed Twitter user discovered the fashion mishap and tweeted about it. If that wasn’t awkward enough, she also flagged that Meghan Markle has ALSO worn the dress before. It’s worth mentioning it’s not the Meghan Markle we know and love - it was in fact the doppelgänger who played the Duchess of Sussex in the super cheesy Lifetime movie, Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance.

We also spotted ANOTHER royal wedding guest dress in the same Self Portrait dress, but in a different colour-way and a slightly different print on the top. Honestly, who wasn't wearing this frock? 

Officially the most popular dress of the day

You can’t blame the three wedding guests, Self Portrait is becoming the go-to brand for finding a gorgeous dress to stand out in a crowd. Both of the women did, but unfortunately for all the wrong reasons. If you want to get involved, the long-sleeved macrame lace and pleated midi dress is still available to buy and costs £340.

According to the Matches Fashion website, the dress is a “modern take on a Victoriana silhouette” and advises shoppers to team the pretty frock with an “elegant stiletto sandal” for a dinner date.

The Self Portrait dress loved by two royal wedding guest goers

In case you missed it. there was also another fashion blunder at Saturday’s wedding. Oprah took to Instagram to reveal why she needed Stella McCartney to designer her another dress to attend the royal event. Taking to Instagram with a cute video, Oprah said: "We had dress-gate! Wrong colour! Now we got the right colour! I think we’re going to do alright. To the whole Stella McCartney team, amen, amen, amen."

Loading the player...

