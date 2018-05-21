Lorraine Kelly just wore a fabulous frock on the Lorraine show and we guarantee you will want it hanging up in your wardrobe ASAP. The gorgeous, blush pink dress is from high street store Zara and is priced at £79.99. It features a V-neck neckline, ruffled detail at the waist and is cut in a midi-length which is super flattering. The pretty shade made the most of the 58-year-old's English rose skin-toned and skimmed her trim frame, streamlining her silhouette. She added a pair of high heel nude shoes made from suede by Office – the very same stamps which Holly Willoughby wears most days on This Morning. The mother-of-one's look was put together by Bronagh Webster - the talented stylist who is in charge of Lorraine's daily outfits.

Lorraine looked lovely in her ruffle-trimmed dress

Lorraine is seen as a bit of a style chameleon when it comes to her wardrobe – switching up her look daily. We never quite know what shade she will be wearing next! On Thursday, Lorraine wore a lilac, crew-necked top, which she tucked into the waistband of her dreamy, pleated skirt, which is from luxury high street brand Mint Velvet and priced at £89.

Lorraine's dress is £79.99 from Zara

The pleated design not only looked fabulous but has clever slimming properties – pleats are great at streamlining the shape as they avert the eye downwards, elongating the lower body.

This time, the Scottish star also wore a pair of metallic high heels from Dune London – a high street store she is regularly seen wearing. Lorraine may have taken inspo from a certain Victoria Beckham with this latest getup. In March, the former Spice Girl wore a tailored, structured suit from her collection whilst visiting her Dover Street store and looked amazing in her feminine take on the classic style. She teamed the fresh, pastel-hued look with a pair of her favourite Dorothy high heels from her own collection, in a sharp mint green.

