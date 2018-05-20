The Duchess of Sussex's "something blue" has been revealed, and it's no surprise it was missed on Saturday because it was very well hidden! The royal bride chose to wear satin Aquazzura shoes for her evening wedding reception and if you take a closer look, you can see that her brand new custom-made heels had a blue sole, clearly serving as her "something blue."

There’s no doubt that her "something new" were her two stunning bridal dresses, by Givenchy and Stella McCartney, and that her "something borrowed" was none other than the stunning Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara that the Queen lent her for her big day. The royal’s "something old" appears to be her diamond stud earrings from the "Galanterie de Cartier earrings" by French jeweller Cartier, which she has previously worn.

It was a day of fashion perfection for Meghan who managed to keep the designers of both her wedding day dresses under wraps until the moments of her big reveals.

Her first wedding gown was by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy - a stunning yet simple creation by the British designer who became the first artistic director at the iconic French fashion house this year. The dress, made with silk fabric, featured a bateau neckline and long sleeves and was fashioned with a long train that took the world's breath away as she walked down the aisle at St. George's Chapel.

Her second outfit was a breathtaking Stella McCartney gown - a bespoke lily white high-neck dress made of silk crepe which showed off her incredible figure as it hugged her slender curves. the second dress has a slightly more relaxed feel. The glamorous ourtfit was the perfect choice for the wedding reception - being less restrictive than her formal outfit meaning she was free to move around and greet her guests, and of course to hit the dance floor with her new husband for that all-important first dance.

