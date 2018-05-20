They only had a few months to prepare for the biggest wedding of the year, and Jessica Mulroney made sure she pulled out all the stops to look her very best. The 38-year-old, who was on hand to support best friend Meghan Markle on Saturday, had already teased her reception outfit when she shared a picture of the gown on Instagram stories last month. Taking to social media account, Jessica teased the glamourous look ahead of the nuptials, revealing she picked a gold Naeem Khan creation from Toronto-based shop The Room at Hudson's Bay.

Just moments after the ceremony, her stylist Rachel Renna posted pictures of her outfit, which featured heavy gold embellishment and a cowl-back design. "All that glitters is GOLD literally," her stylist Jenna Bitove Naumovich wrote on Instagram. "The beyond gorgeous @jessicamulroney in a specialty ordered @neaamkhan gown from @hbtheroom @hudsonsbay. So happy to have worked with you on this special look for the Royal Wedding! You’re golden #royalwedding." For the actual ceremony, Jessica turned heads in a striking royal blue custom fit dress, which featured a flare hemline and cap sleeve button detailing, made by Montreal-based designer Di Carlo Couture. She accessorised with Birks Rosée du Matin Blue Sapphire Drop Earrings and the brand's Snowflake Starry Night Oval Earrings.

The stylist with her husband Ben ahead of the reception

The TV personality and her husband Ben Mulroney were not the only important guests since their children each played special roles in the wedding. The proud parents beamed with pride as their twins Brian and John, 7, and four-year-old daughter Ivy walked behind Meghan, carrying her veil as she made her way to Prince Harry. The three Mulroney children joined Prince George and Princess Charlotte as pageboys and a bridesmaid. From the moment that Kensington Palace announced the prince’s engagement to the Suits actress, there was no doubt that Ben and Jessica would be included in the royal wedding festivities. The couple became part of Meghan’s inner circle when she relocated to Toronto to film Suits.