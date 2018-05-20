Meghan Markle's stunning Givenchy wedding dress was nothing short of dreamy. The contemporary dress made the former Suits actress look nothing less than a fairy-tale princess. Designed by Clare Waight Keller for the couture label, the silk dress featured an open bateau neckline and a slim-fit shape which hugged her slim figure and made the most of her tiny waist. The three-quarter-length sleeves added a note of refined modernity that epitomised Meghan's standout style. While we were watching the nuptials, we couldn't help but think we had seen that neckline before. It turns out that two other royals' also featured the slightly off-the-shoulder neckline with their wedding dresses. Could the 36-year-old have taken inspiration from Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden? We investigate…

Meghan stunned in Givenchy

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark's wedding in 2004 was a lavish affair and she looked regal yet totally chic in her satin, cream gown which featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, just like Meghan's.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark also wore an off-the-shoulder gown

However her dress had a built-in bodice which sculpted her frame and had a billowing, layered skirt. Her sleek sleeves finished just past her elbow. The stunning creation was designed by Danish designer Uffe Frank, and she teamed it with a lace-trimmed veil and pearl drop earrings. She carried a fabulous bouquet which included beautiful white roses.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's dress was dreamy

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden married her long-time love, Daniel Westling, in a beautiful ceremony held at Stockholm's Cathedral on 19 June, 2010. The bride's wedding dress had a distinctively modern feel. It was designed by Par Engsheden and boasted a V-shaped back and a rounded neckline which gave onlookers a subtle hint of her décolletage.

Loading the player...

Just like Meghan, she also had a five-metre train which was attached at the waist of her dress. It trailed out from behind and perfectly matched the shape of the veil. And who could forget her incredible tiara? The gold crown-like piece was the actually the same tiara Queen Silvia wore to her wedding in 1976.

MORE: Meghan Markle's second wedding dress is just as divine as the first