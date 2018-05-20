The Royal wedding was a momentous occasion which the entire world embraced. From Meghan Markle's custom-made Givenchy gown to the unusual choice of wedding cake, no detail was left untouched – and that includes the wedding gifts that the former Suits star gave her female guests. Troian Bellisario – the wife of Patrick J. Adams – gave an insight into the sumptuous wedding reception hosted by the Queen, uploading a behind-the-scenes picture of her and actress Abigail Spencer, wearing surprising footwear. It turns out the female guests were gifted a pair of adorable custom-made slippers! The Pretty Little Liars captioned the snap: "How amazing is this! Because the shoes have come off. They have slippers for us." Troian looked incredible in her peach-coloured satin dress by Alice Temperley, which she teamed with a pair of metallic, sky-high metallic high heel shoes by Sophia Webster. Her footware must have given her much pain after an afternoon of dancing, so she it was quite understandable that she also exclaimed: "Slippers! I'm so ready."

Slippers for the ladies!

The new Duchess of Sussex also commissioned an uber-sparkly gift for her six best friends, as well as new sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge – a custom made, gold disc bracelet by high end brand Zofia Day, which coincidently is called 'The Kensington'. How very apt!

Loading the player...

Speaking of gifts – there is one incredible wedding gift that 36-year-old Meghan received from her new husband Harry - and it's definitely a stunner.

MORE: All the times Princess Diana was paid tribute to during the royal wedding

The Prince gave his wife an emerald-cut aquamarine ring which once belonged to his mother, the late Princess Diana. Meghan wore the gem to the evening reception at Frogmore House, which proved hard to miss as she waved at photographers on her way to their second wedding reception, wearing her second dress of the day – a halter neck number designed by Stella McCartney.

READ: Meghan Markle's second wedding dress is just as divine as the first