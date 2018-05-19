From Serena Williams to Jessica Mulroney, the celebrities have changed dresses to party the night away for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding reception at Frogmore House.

Priyanka Chopra

Meghan's best pal, Priyanka Chopra, looked gorgeous as she headed off to Frogmore House to celebrate the royal wedding. The Baywatch star changed from her bespoke Vivienne Westwood dress into a stunning Dior number. Her make up preened to perfection by makeup maestro Pati Dubroff, there's no denying this is an outfit to remember.

Serena Williams

For Harry and Meghan’s evening reception, Serena Williams looked divine in a full-bodied Valentino dress covered in blooming flowers - perfect for a spring wedding. The tennis champ teamed the dress with a Bulgari diamond necklace and pulled her dreadlocks into a chic bum-skimming ponytail. Styled by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the new mum is ready to party the night away.

Jessica Mulroney

Meghan Markle’s close friend and wedding planner Jessica Mulroney was going for gold at the evening reception – dazzling guests in a glittering embellished gold sequin dress with a draped open black. She wore her long brunette hair in a sleek high ponytail and posed with her handsome husband Ben who looked incredibly suave in a crisp suit. Earlier in the day, Jessica watched her best friend marry Prince Harry in a more regal-style outfit which consisted of a royal blue, cap-sleeve Di Carlo Couture dress and coordinating fascinator. She accessorised with a pair of Rosée du Matin Blue Sapphire Drop Earrings and Snowflake Starry Night Oval Earrings, both by Birks. The 38-year-old’s three children had a huge part to play in the nuptials – their seven-year-old twins Brian and John were page boys and their daughter – four-year-old Ivy - was an adorable bridesmaid, dressed in a tiny Givenchy dress with Aquazzura shoes.

