Holly Willoughby and her family used the royal wedding as the perfect excuse to get back into their own wedding dresses – and they looked gorgeous! The This Morning host had previously told fans about her choice of outfit for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day, and she didn’t disappoint! Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Holly shared a picture of herself in her gorgeous dress, posing alongside her sister Kelly and her mum Lynne, also wearing their own gowns to celebrate their 40th and 70th birthdays respectively. "So it’s the Royal wedding, my sisters 40th and my mums 70th birthday party at the willoughby residence today!!!! ... I blame you @ladywilloughby for the dress code!!!!", Holly captioned the photo.

Holly Willoughby posed with her sister and her mum in their wedding dresses

The glamorous trio looked lovely in the photo, and stood in line by an arch of red, white and blue balloons. In another picture, Holly was seen posing next to the TV paused on Meghan herself in her own custom-made Givenchy gown, still wearing her dress and posing with a glass of celebratory bubbly in her hand. "She is soooooo beautiful... just a wedding day of dreams.... congratulations to Meghan and Harry xxxx," she said.

RELATED: Buy a replica of Meghan Markle's wedding dress for as little as £35

Holly had a fantastic day celebrating the royal wedding

Holly had opened up about her plans to wear her wedding dress during This Morning Live in Birmingham on Thursday. "We have a big wedding to look forward to on Saturday. Have you not heard what I am doing? You are going to love this!" Holly told Alison Hammond. "It's my sister's 40th on the same day so I've got a big party for her birthday anyway, all day, and then obviously the royal wedding, so extra excitement and then this week on the old family Whatsapp group that we all have, my sister Kelly said, 'I've got an amazing idea - for anyone that's been married go and get your wedding dress and wear it to the party,'" she said.

RELATED: All the latest on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding