While all attention was on the beautiful bride Meghan Markle and her bespoke Givenchy gown at the royal wedding, there were some show-stopping looks from the guests at St George’s Chapel too. Prince Harry and Meghan invited 600 people from all walks of life – from royal family members to Hollywood stars and members of the public – and they each brought their own sense of style to proceedings. From Victoria Beckham wearing a dress from her own fashion label (naturally), to Amal Clooney’s head-turning Stella McCartney frock, there were some seriously high-fashion ensembles among the guests.

Other memorable outfits came from Pippa Middleton, who showed off a hint of a baby bump in her The Fold dress, and the Duchess of Cambridge, who looked radiant in a yellow Alexander McQueen ensemble, just weeks after welcoming her third child, Prince Louis. But who do you think was best dressed? Cast your vote below…