Vote for the best dressed celebrity and royal at the wedding
While all attention was on the beautiful bride Meghan Markle and her bespoke Givenchy gown at the royal wedding, there were some show-stopping looks from the guests at St George’s Chapel too. Prince Harry and Meghan invited 600 people from all walks of life – from royal family members to Hollywood stars and members of the public – and they each brought their own sense of style to proceedings. From Victoria Beckham wearing a dress from her own fashion label (naturally), to Amal Clooney’s head-turning Stella McCartney frock, there were some seriously high-fashion ensembles among the guests.
Other memorable outfits came from Pippa Middleton, who showed off a hint of a baby bump in her The Fold dress, and the Duchess of Cambridge, who looked radiant in a yellow Alexander McQueen ensemble, just weeks after welcoming her third child, Prince Louis. But who do you think was best dressed? Cast your vote below…
