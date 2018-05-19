We are used to seeing Prince George in sweet short and shirt ensembles, so royal fans were pleasantly surprised to see the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wear formal trousers for the wedding of his uncle Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. The Prince, age four, looked adorable in the smart black trousers with red stripe and a matching three-quarter length black jacket. George and the other four pages wore a miniature version of the Blues and Royals uniform which Princes Harry and William donned for the special day. We think George looks so grown up in his pageboy outfit and he played his role to perfection.

Prince George in his smart pageboy outfit

The custom-made uniforms by Saville Row tailors Dege & Skinner draw inspiration from the Blues and Royals, which is the former Regiment of both the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry. The single-breasted frockcoats are created from blue doeskin with a stand-up collar and braiding of a Regimental pattern. Each pageboy had their initials embroidered in gold on their shoulder straps, a lovely touch. The trousers are made from a black barathea with the scarlet stripes fastened with a leather strap.

Prince George appeared full of confidence as the bridal party entered the church, holding hands with Jasper Dyer. The bridesmaids and pageboys were then guided into the chapel by the Duchess of Cambridge who helped them assume their positions as they watched the ceremony. This isn't the first time George has walked down the aisle – he was a pageboy at his aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews in May 2017.

Prince George with his father Prince William

Other children who made up the bridal party include Harry's goddaughters Florence van Cutsem, three, and Zalie Warren, two, Meghan's godchildren Remi Litt, six, and Rylan Litt, seven, and Harry's godson Jasper Dyer, six. Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney's children Ivy, four, and twins Brian and John, seven, were also given important roles.