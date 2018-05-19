Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson looks chic in navy dress while attending the royal wedding

Sarah, Duchess of York, looked her typically chic self while arriving at St George's Chapel in Windsor today wearing a beautiful navy outfit. She looked incredible chic in a navy shirt-style dress with baby pink trim, which showed off her trim frame. She coupled the sophisticated look with black high heeled court shoes and topped off with a beautiful navy fascinator featuring layers of detailed netting, and carried a small black clutch mag. She styled her famous red hair in a neat up 'do and went for a glamorous makeup look featuring smokey eyes and a subtle nude lip.

Sarah has been stunning in a variety of fashion-forward looks recently. Last month she made an appearance at the Café Royal in London for the Le Cercle SGC Dinner dressed for the occasion wearing a sparkly, sequin gold skirt, a chic black sleeveless vest which featured a gold beaded trim, black court shoes, a statement gold box clutch and a variety of gold jewellery including a pair of decadent gold earrings, gold necklace, gold bracelets and a statement watch.

And during a recent trip to Italy she decided to switch up her look in a striking turquoise dress which hugged her slim frame and gave her a streamline silhouette. The mermaid-esque gown featured delicate ruching and a strap encrusted with diamante detail. She added gold jewellery and wore her famous red locks in a chic up do

Sarah was left off the guestlist for Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011, but Harry was reportedly determined that his aunt would attend on Saturday in a bid to heal family ties. According to MailOnline, Harry was determined that his family put the past behind them for his big day. A royal source told the publication: "Harry has nailed his colours to the mast on this. He wants his aunt there – and she will be."

Sarah was married to Prince Andrew – the Queen and Philip's second son – from July 1986 until their separation announcement in March 1992; they were officially divorced in May 1996. They share two daughters, Princess Beatrice, 29, and Princess Eugenie, 28.