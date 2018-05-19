We’re used to seeing George and Amal Clooney on the red carpet at the MET Gala, not the streets of Windsor, but here they are beaming from ear to ear as they attend the royal wedding. The actor husband and his barrister wife entered Windsor castle hand-in-hand as they prepared to watch Meghan Markle marry her prince. Amal looked sensational in a mustard midi dress by Stella McCartney which she teamed with a disc-shaped wedding hat in the same colour. She added super high metallic shoes and a matching box clutch bag to complete her look. Her hair, styled to perfection by her hair stylist Miguel Perez - the same stylist who let slip to HELLO!’s sister publication, Hola!, that the couple were attending the royal wedding and he’d be “in charge of Amal’s hair that day.”

George and Amal Clooney looking gorgeous at the royal wedding

George also looked gorgeous as ever (he ain’t called Gorgeous George for nothing!), and turned heads in his light grey suit and baby pink tie. A devilish grin completed his look. Marriage certainly looks good on the silver-haired actor - he and Amal got married on 27 September 2014 - and have twins Ella and Alex together.

Loading the player...

It’s believed hairstylist Miguel introduced Amal and Meghan and they became friends via their hairstylist pal. So much so that Miguel has been tending to Meghan’s hair for various royal appointments in the days leading up to her big day.

More A-listers are arriving for the wedding of the year - David and Victoria Beckham, Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra, the Suits cast and Elton John, who is rumoured to perform on the evening of the wedding.