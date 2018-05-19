Look who has arrived for the royal wedding - it’s only David and Victoria Beckham! The couple looked as stylish as ever as they made their way into Windsor Castle early Saturday morning to attend the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. As expected, Victoria wowed style watchers - and she wore navy for her second royal wedding! The mum-of-four opted for a slash front midi dress in navy from the upcoming Victoria Beckham Pre-SS19 RTW collection, which drops into stores in November. The handbag she is carrying is the Pocket Clutch. Victoria is also wearing a Stephen Jones, Haute Couture, transparent tulle pillbox hat which she teamed with sky high red heels. Makeup wise, Victoria opted for her signature smoky eye and nude lip and the 44-year-old Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer went for an up-do with long hair extensions.

David and Victoria looking gorgeous as they arrive for Harry and Meghan's wedding

David also nailed his wedding guest look - the 43-year-old looked dapper as ever in a charcoal grey morning suit. Fans notice Victoria has chosen another navy dress for a royal wedding. Back in 2011, during the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Victoria was pregnant with Harper. She still managed to look tres chic - she wore a navy shift dress from her 2011 Autumn Winter collection. Fast forward seven years and little Harper is no doubt watching the royal wedding with her grandparents and her brothers, waving a union jack flag.

David and Victoria during the wedding of Prince Harry and Duchess Kate

Meghan is a huge fan of Victoria Beckham, and has worn her pieces many times.. On a recent visit to Northern Ireland Meghan wore a jumper from Victoria’s current collection. For a while, speculation was rife that VB was actually the designer of Meghan’s wedding dress, but she told James Corden during an appearance on his late night TV show that she was “sadly not” asked to design the dress, but was sure Meghan would “look incredible in whatever she wears.”

Harry and Meghan have plenty of A-list pals, so it’s no surprise it’s a star-studded affair. As well as the Beckhams, George and Amal Clooney will also watch the couple say ‘I do’. TV star Priyanka Chopra, who is close friends with Meghan, will be attending, as well as the core cast of the US TV show Suits including Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, showrunner Aaron Korsh and her on-screen love interest, Patrick Adams.