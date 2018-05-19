Fashion fans give their verdict on Meghan Markle's outfit

The day is here! After months of anticipation, predictions, stab-in-the-dark guesses - Meghan Markle has finally stepped out in her incredible wedding dress to say 'I do' to Prince Harry. The chosen designer? Clare Waight Keller at Givenchy - who worked with Meghan to create her beautiful bateau-neckline gown, complete with a stunning veil with floral details. It's a simple, refreshing choice, in keeping with Meghan's personal style, as well as her commitment to championing British talent - since UK-born Clare last year became the first female artistic director at the Parisian fashion house. And it seems that the public tend to agree with her choice, with thousands taking to Twitter to praise her gown (alongside fashion critics all over the world, of course).

Photo: © PA

Meghan's stunning Givenchy Couture wedding gown

"Must say, Meghan's dress is pure class", wrote one royal-watcher on Twitter, while another said: "Meghan's custom Givenchy dress and veil had so much history and sentiment behind them, she looked so elegant. And that tiara just completed a gorgeous look."

HELLO! Fashion Monthly's editor, Jill Wanless, says that the dress is the perfect example of effortless beauty. "Meghan’s choice of dress couldn’t have been more understated. A Clare Waight Keller, the British designer that took up the helm at Givenchy last year, that is utterly timeless. Simple white satin with a slight drop shoulder.

"The long train and simple lace-trimmed veil were the icing on the cake. Her nude make-up, middle parting and chic up-do, framed by the tiara, looked modern and elegant. The actress just played her biggest fashion role and we applaud her!"

Photo: © PA

Meghan's train was five metres long

Over on Instagram, the hashtag '#meghanmarkle' has over 220,000 posts, with 'grammers rushing to give their opinions on the wedding dress of the year. "And she surprised us all by opting for Givenchy and it was the most perfect choice of all. Flattering, elegant, a little sexy without being obvious and a five foot train with a hand stitched flower to represent all 53 countries in the Queen’s Commonwealth. I’m even more in love with her than I was before. Meghan. You did good," one fan wrote.

Photo: © PA

@thelondonchatter, our HELLO! Fashion Monthly columnist, told us: "Starting as she means to go on, Meghan’s elegant, sculptured dress showed not only her support for female empowerment (British designer Clare Waight Keller is the first ever female artistic director of the historic house of Givenchy) but her five-metre silk tulle veil also highlighted the role for which she is entering into, featuring flora designed to represent the 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

"This was a strong, modern choice, which whilst respecting all bridal traditions, also respected her own important values and causes. Meghan chose not to highlight the fairytale, Cinderella aspect of her marriage with her dress, but instead, left that chapel as intended; meaning business."