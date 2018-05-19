Meghan Markle looked breathtakingly beautiful on Saturday evening in her second wedding dress of the day, designed by Stella McCartney. The stunning bespoke lily white high-neck gown is made of silk crepe and it shows off her incredible figure, giving her a wonderful silhouette. The beautiful blushing bride couldn’t have looked happier after her nuptials, which took place earlier Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Changing out of her first, more traditional wedding dress – which was by Givenchy - the second dress has a slightly more relaxed feel. The glamorous gown was the perfect choice for the wedding reception as it's less restrictive, meaning Meghan will be able to move around easier and greet her guests. Meghan wore shoes from Aquazurra made in silky satin, with nude mesh, with soles painted in baby blue. Her hair was styled for the evening reception by hairstylist to the stars, George Northwood. He is known for being Alexa Chung and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's hairdresser.

Who doesn't love Stella McCartney? With a long list of celebrity fans, including Kate Moss, Blake Lively, and the Duchess of Cambridge, it comes as no surprise that Meghan Markle chose the designer to design her wedding dress.

The newlyweds give a joyful wave

It's no secret, the designer’s longstanding commitment to vegan materials and environmental sustainability works perfectly with the royal couple's values. It was rumored that McCartney would be designing the day dress after Meghan was seen in a Stella McCartney cape dress back in April. "I read this morning that you are designing the royal wedding dress," a reporter from The Guardian said to the designer in April. "Oh, you did, did you? You’re hilarious. How many designers have you said that to today?" When the reporter pressed for an answer, Stella remained aloof: "Well, you didn't actually ask a question."

Photo: © Getty Images

It’s not the first time the 36-year-old has worn the designer's pieces. Back in January she wore a black Stella McCartney coat to an event in Cardiff, and in April she wore a Stella McCarney cape dress.

The 46-year-old fashion designer is the daughter of former Beatles member Paul McCartney and the late Linda McCartney. Like her mother, Stella is a staunch vegetarian, and is a passionate advocate for animal rights.

Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan surprised everyone in the stunning design and she worked with the designer to create a beautiful dress that will be remembered in many years to come.

Meghan looked breathtaking in halterneck dress

The Duchess of Cambridge also wore a second outfit when she married Prince William in 2011. Kate changed out of her first stunning lace gown - which was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen – into another design, also by the luxury high end brand. The satin, strapless dress had a striking diamante embroidered detail around the waist, and Kate added an unusual touch – an angora blear which covered her shoulders.

Photo: © Getty Images

The beautiful service went in perfect procession, and Meghan, 36, looked sensational in a show-stopping gown by Givenchy. The bridal party was joined by the couple's six bridesmaids and four pageboys as part of the bridal party. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were part of the group, with Harry's goddaughters Florence van Cutsem, three, and Zalie Warren, two, Meghan's godchildren Remi Litt, six, and Rylan Litt, seven, and Harry's godson Jasper Dyer, six. Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney's children Ivy, four, and twins Brian and John, seven, also joined her. The bridesmaids wore Givenchy dresses and Aquazzura shoes. Their little dresses were made in ivory silk Radzimir and featured short puff sleeves, tied at the waist with a silk ribbon and back bow. The pageboys looked smart in miniature versions of the military uniforms Prince Harry and Prince William wore.