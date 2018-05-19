Meghan Markle's wedding dress: the pictures, the designer & the special details

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is finally here, and seeing Meghan Markle's wedding dress is what the fashion world has been waiting for since their engagement was announced back in November. Meghan Markle looked breathtaking as she was seen in her vintage Rolls Royce Phanton IV car - the Queen’s first Rolls Royce - wearing an exquisite white wedding dress.

The dress

Meghan's dreamy dress designed by Claire Waight Keller for Givenchy, featured an off the shoulder neckline, giving it a romantic vibe - reminiscent of Carolyn Besette Kennedy's famous 1996 gown. The dress has a defined bodice, a slim-fit skirt with an ethereal draped hem, and long sleeves. The contemporary dress made the former Suits actress look nothing less than a fairy-tale princess. It has been confirmed Meghan will wear a second wedding dress, and we eagerly await to see the second design.

Meghan Markle wearing Givenchy as she walked down the aisle

The designer

Luxury French fashion brand Givenchy is the designer of choice for Meghan Markle’s wedding dress. After meeting Keller in early 2018, Meghan Markle chose to work with her for the "timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and relaxed demeanour." Meghan also wanted to highlight the success of a leading British talent who has served as the creative head of three globally influential fashion houses - Pringle of Scotland, Chloe and now Givenchy.

Synonymous with style and grace, the fashion label is adored by the most exclusive A list glitterat; from the late Audrey Hepburn to Kim Kardashian-West. The brand is known for designing the most incredible haute couture wedding gowns, which embody modern day romance with sleek styles. The chic designs always have a classic edge – which completely personifies the Meghan’s personal taste.

Photo: © PA

Meghan Markle is all smiles as she travels to the wedding venue

Riccardo Tisci, who has recently departed the brand, now heads up British powerhouse Burberry, while Clare Waight Keller is in the position of creative director.

The last Givenchy wedding dress we’ve seen is for the Queen of reality TV - Kim Kardashian-West. Back in 2014, when she married rapper Kanye West in Italy, her stunning creation featured traditional lace sleeves and a high neckline, but still had a contemporary touch with cut-out waist detail at the sleeves and a slim-line belt.

The cost of Meghan Markle's wedding dress

It's believed Meghan's hand stitched wedding dress costs around £100,000 - and Meghan will pay for it herself, just like Duchess Kate paid did.

Meghan Markle's wedding day jewellery

Meghan is a long-term lover of delicate jewellery and on her wedding day, she didn't disappoint. She decorated her ears with beautiful diamond Cartier studs - elegant and refined, just like the bride. Meghan's wedding band will be made of rare Welsh gold. Royal brides have historically been given wedding rings made from the golden nuggets of Clogau St David's mine at Bontddu, North Wales – a royal wedding tradition which goes back 88 years. The Duchess of Cambridge's wedding ring - a plain, slim gold band - was made by royal warrant holders Wartski and fashioned from a piece of Welsh gold given to William by his grandmother the Queen as a gift to mark his 2011 wedding.

Meghan Markle's tiara

The 36-year-old accessorised her stunning creation with a dazzling, glittering Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara, loaned by the Queen. This diamond bandeau tiara, with geometric lozenge motifs belonged to Queen Mary and was also worn by Princess Margaret. Almost every royal bride in history has worn a tiara on her wedding day, so it comes as no surprise that Meghan opted for the glamorous headgear.

Meghan Markle's wedding veil

Meghan also added the standout item in any bride's wardrobe – a stunning silk veil which was pinned onto her tiara and framed her face beautifully. Of course it wasn't as long as Princess Diana's, who made history with her unforgettable train which was 153 yards long.

Meghan Markle's wedding shoes

Meghan's wedding shoes were high heel pointy heels which boosted her height slightly. Meghan is 5ft 6 inches - five inches shorter than Prince Harry - and her glamorous shoes were spotted as she emerged from her car when she had her princess moment in front of royal well wishers. Meghan is a pro at walking in high heels, and has a penchant for pointed toe shoes from brands like Aquazzura, Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. All of her favourite shoe brands offer bridal collections, so she had plenty to choose from.

Meghan Markle's bridal hair and makeup

You have Nichola Joss to thank for Meghan's incredible skin - the facialist visited Meghan hours before her wedding day to give her skin a real treat. The Decleor ambassador revealed: "On your wedding day, make sure you take time to treat your skin with facial massage. It will de-stress muscles removing tension and toxins … skin will look refreshed, toned and lifted."

Meghan's makeup was impossibly fresh and glowing and gave her that illusive, lit-from-within look. She applied her makeup herself – just like the Duchess of Cambridge did back in 2011. A light, subtle base was added to her already flawless skin, and chestnut brown eyeshadow and a smattering of mascara accentuated her doll-like eyes. A sheer, pink lip-gloss was added to her lips and there was no doubt about it, she had the most radiant of glows.