Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie became viral sensations for all the wrong reasons when they arrived at Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding at Westminster Abbey wearing rather eccentric fascinators – Beatrice's nude circular bow in particular caught the internet's imagination, inspiring countless memes. But the York sisters have been on something of a style evolution since then, and the sophisticated outfits they sported at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding in Windsor on Saturday morning were a far cry from their garish choices of seven years ago.

Eugenie went for 60s-inspired chic

Eugenie, who arrived at St George's along with his sister and their father Prince Andrew, before taking a seat next to fiancé Jack Brooksbank, looked absolutely stunning in a 1960s-inspired powder blue short-sleeved dress, white hat, silver heels a cream clutch bag. To complete the look she wore her hair in a chic up 'do and kept her makeup frsh and natural. It was a particularly special outing for the couple, as they will tie the knot in exactly the same spot later this year.

Beatrice has been gaining a reputation as something of a style icon recently with an array of on-point looks, and she certainly didn't disappoint in Windsor today. The 29-year-old stunned her fellow guests by wearing an ethereal turquoise gown featuring billowing sheer sleeves and lashing of embellishmenst. She gave her own take on the "day dress with hat" dress code by sporting a beautiful headband. Her auburn hair was blowdried into a sleek and glossy style.

The princess showed off her style credentials earlier this month when she wowed onlookers at the Met Gala 2018 wearing the most stunning of dresses by Alberta Ferretti which made her look like a Grecian goddess. The floor-sweeping gown was made in a deep purple and gave her a totally classic yet regal stance, with layers of mesh and tulle. She coupled it with a bedazzled headpiece and pretty makeup which showed off her big, doll-like eyes.

Eugenie has also been delighting fashion fans with her outfit choices recently, and the 28-year-old is known as a lover of bold prints and quirky designs. Earlier this week she arrived at the Oscar’s Book Prize looking gorgeous in a navy blue dress by Sandro, which had a printed design of leopards on the front.