The Countess of Wessex looked incredibly stylish as she arrived at the wedding of her nephew Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. The royal attended the wedding with her husband Prince Edward and were welcomed by cheers and waving from the crowd. Sophie has worn a series of elegant outfits of late and Saturday was no different. The Countess' stunning duchess satin skirt with embroidered grey top by Suzannah was a chic choice, as was her matching Jane Taylor hat. The mum-of-two accessorised with a striking bracelet and pretty drop earrings. Prince Edward looked extremely smart in a black suit and golden waistcoat.

Harry and Meghan's wedding is particularly poignant for Sophie, as she herself married Edward at the same venue back in 1999. The Countess wore a beautiful silk organza dress by designer Samantha Shaw at her wedding, with a stunning tiara from the Queen's collection remodelled by David Thomas of Asprey and Garrard. No doubt Sophie was fondly reminiscing about her own ceremony during Harry and Meghan's nuptials. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are also due to marry at St George's Chapel in October.

Sophie with her daughter Lady Louise Windsor

Sophie is known for her classic dress sense and always gets her outfits spot on for the particular occasion. She recently wore a very on-trend ensemble to the Commonwealth Service alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The former PR guru donned a gorgeous blue coat by Stella McCartney, which retails for £1135, an eye-catching camel fascinator, a Sophie Habsburg bag and a pair of suede pointed pumps by Prada.

