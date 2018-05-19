The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and looked delightfully glowing. The stunning 36-year-old - who gave birth to her third child Prince Louis just three weeks ago – wore an exquisite dress for the momentous occasion. The mum-of-three looked in great spirits, and waved at royal well-wishers, as she entered St. George's Chapel. Kate's incredible yellow dress is a bespoke creation by one of her favourite designers, Alexander McQueen. Finishing just past the knee, it was a perfect style on the Duchess and she looked nothing short of sensational. Carrying a box clutch bag, she also wore a coordinating hat by Philip Treacy which crowned her mane of brunette hair which had been preened and curled to perfection for the big day. Her makeup was expertly applied, opting for her signature look; softly defined eyes, glowy foundation with just a hint of rose blush, and a slick of nude lipstick.

Kate stunned in lemon yellow with Princess Charlotte

It goes without saying that if you're going to be a part of the royal family, your hat game needs to be strong, and when wedding invitations were sent out for Harry and Meghan's wedding earlier this year, the dress code for women read "Day Dress with Hat." And if anyone knows how to rock a hat, it's Kate! She is the master of hat dressing; whether it's an oversized design, a pillbox or a simple fascinator, there's no denying she inspires fashion envy. For her brother-in-law's big day, Kate opted for a Philip Treacy. Every time Kate steps out in public, it's not just her dresses we swoon over - we're always impressed with her choice of footwear. For Saturday's wedding, Kate opted for a pair of high heels by Jimmy Choo. They're currently available now. How she manages to wear heels all day and not look in pain, we'll never know!

Kate looked wonderful as she was pictured with Princess Charlotte

We have heard a rumour that she's a fan of Alice Bow insoles, which are made of Italian leather and slip perfectly into a pair of heels - perhaps Kate has opted for those so she can dance the night away at Frogmore House, where the reception is taking place.

This is the royal's first appearance since giving birth to Prince Louis on 23 April. Little Prince Louis stayed at home while his mother and father had a day off from baby duties to enjoy the big day. Their other two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, acted as a pageboy and a flower girl.

Kate and William joined members of the royal family, headed up by the Queen who looked elegant in lime, yellow and purple outfit and a matching hat. Also in attendance was Harry's cousins, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Kate will no doubt be overjoyed for Meghan, and it's believed the pair have formed a close bond since she started dating Harry. If anyone knows how daunting a royal wedding day is, Kate will. But it's not just nerves, the pair have in common - they also share a great interest in fashion.

They both love showcasing smaller, independent labels in their fashion choices, but have also already worn many of the same designers. Meghan's Christmas Day coat, for example, was from luxury Canadian brand Sentaler. Kate wore a similar creation by the same designer during her 2016 tour of Canada. The duo have a shared love of many other designers - Self-Portrait, Diane Von Furstenberg and Philip Treacy to name but a few.