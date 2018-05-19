Meghan Markle's mum, Doria Ragland, looked lovely as she watched her daughter marry her Prince at Windsor Castle on Saturday morning. She couldn't have looked happier and more proud of the blushing bride, as she soaked in the cheers from royal well-wishers. For the big day, the 61-year-old opted for a stunning dress and matching coat by Oscar de la Renta, which was made in a striking mint green hue. Cut just past the knee, it features a coordinating jacket and is the perfect attire for the mother-of-the-bride. Completing her look with a selection of accessories, she added a pretty box clutch, delicate pearl jewellery and a large hat. The American wore her hair tied back and subtle makeup highlighted her pretty features, giving her a wonderfully fresh and glowing look.

Doria looked fabulous in mint green

Doria and Meghan have an incredibly close bond – the actress was raised by the yoga instructor in LA and Meghan has described her mother as a "free-spirited, clinical therapist." Doria has a very special part to play at the royal wedding - she is the main family member of Meghan to be part of the bridal party. Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, confirmed that he couldn't attend the wedding as he has to undergo heart surgery.

The highlights from the royal wedding

Doria is no stranger to being close by her daughter's side and has accompanied her to various red carpet events throughout her career and even sat with her at the Invictus Games in Toronto last year – which was Harry and Meghan's very first public appearance together.

Doria no doubt thought long and hard about her outfit for the big day. Perhaps she looked at photos of Carole Middleton for style inspiration. When the Duchess of Cambridge married Prince William in April 2011, Kate's mum, Carole, chose a powder blue ensemble, which finished just past the knee.

She teamed her Catherine Walker & Co. shift dress with a matching jacket which had wide lapels and embossed detail at the cuffs and waist. She accessorised the dreamy pastel outfit with silver high heel shoes and matching clutch bag, and wore her brunette hair in a sleek and straight style. For her youngest daughter's wedding, when Pippa Middleton married James Matthews in May 2017, Carole continued with the same vibe, opting for a rose coloured hue in a similar style.