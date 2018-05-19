It's the day we've all been waiting for! Prince Harry arrived at Windsor Castle with his best man Prince William to marry American actress Meghan Markle, with all eyes on the royals' wedding outfits. As expected, the groom opted to wear military uniform on his special day, and we must say, he looked extremely dapper. Rumours have circulated for weeks as to what the Prince's wedding outfit may be, with some speculating that he may choose a Household Cavalry or Royal Marines uniform, or even deviate from tradition and wear a morning suit.

Well, now all has been revealed: Harry decided on the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals uniform, part of the Household Cavalry for his marriage to former actress Meghan. The Queen gave her permission for the Prince to marry in his unifirm. Both his and Prince William's uniforms were tailored at Dege & Skinner on London's Saville Row.

Photo: © Getty Images

Harry was all smiles as he entered St. George's Chapel, cheered on by well-wishers who had lined the procession route in Windsor. The Prince looked smart in his black coloured Blues and Royals uniform, which represents the Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons, a part of the Household Cavalry. Harry served in the army for ten years as an Apache helicopter pilot, was twice deployed to Afghanistan and continues to support servicemen and women. He set up the Invictus Games in 2014 specifically to help injured personnel. So it comes as no surprise that the groom chose a military uniform for his big day.

In December, the Queen gave Harry the role of Captain General of the Royal Marines. Prince Philip held the Captain General post for 63 years until he relinquished the role to his grandson last year. When the Duke of Cambridge married Duchess Kate, he wore the uniform of the Colonel, Irish Guards, following his appointment by the Queen.

Photo: © Getty Images

The armed forces are also involved in Harry and Meghan's special day, with over 250 members of the army providing ceremonial support at the wedding and during the carriage procession. Members of the Household Cavalry formed a staircase party at St George's Chapel, while the State Trumpeters and a Captain's Escort from the Household Cavalry will take part.