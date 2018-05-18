Princess Eugenie is attending her cousin’s wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on Saturday. The 28-year-old will watch Prince Harry wed his bride Meghan Markle at Windsor, and she’ll be doing it in a bespoke dress.

The royal, who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, will be stepping out in British label Gainsbourg. The bespoke brand has two designers at the helm; ex-Vogue art editor Caroline Breteau and Sam Dougal, a former Alexander McQueen designer.

Princess Eugenie dressed to impress over Easter

"Yes, we can confirm we are dressing Princess Eugenie tomorrow, but I am afraid we can't give you any more details apart from that," a brand spokesperson has said. They did confirm that the dress would be blue, and bespoke.

The new British brand - which currently has less than 4000 Instagram followers - specialises in bespoke luxury tailoring. The account follows 18 accounts, and one of which is Princess Eugenie - perhaps they found each other via the social media platform.

We do know Princess Eugenie will be wearing a hat for Saturday’s service, as per the royal dress code for women. It’s believed she has chosen a hat designed by FiGraham Millinery's Fiona Graham.

Blue is most definitely her favourite colour. The engaged royal opted for a blue dress to Pippa Middleton’s wedding when she married James Matthews in 2017. And if you’ll remember correctly, she also wore blue when she watched Prince William marry Kate Middleton on their big day - this time a beautiful Vivienne Westwood dress.

Princess Eugenie attending Pippa Middleton's wedding

And talking of blue - Meghan Markle has been spotted! On the night before her royal wedding, the 36-year-old has been photographed in a stunning Roland Mouret dress for an afternoon tea at Clivedon House with her mother.