The Duchess of Cornwall has had a very busy week so far! On Thursday morning, she joined Prince Charles to meet Meghan Markle's mother, Doria, for the first time, ahead of the royal wedding on Saturday. The royal couple were spotted at Kensington Palace, where Prince Harry and the Meghan live. Camilla looked fabulous in a navy blue dress which was adorned with white polka dots, and she teamed it with a chic matching navy blue jacket. She carried a smart grey handbag which coordinated with her grey high heel shoes. To accessorise, the Duchess wore pearl drop earrings and her favourite statement choker. After their meeting with Doria, the pair hopped into a helicopter and flew off to another royal engagement - talk about travelling in style! The royal couple went to the National Arboretum in Staffordshire to honour British victims of international terrorism, and 300 family members - of people who have died in terrorist attacks - were at the memorial.

The couple attended a memorial

Camilla's week has certainly been action-packed – on Tuesday evening she attended the 150th anniversary of the Press Association at Tate Britain and wore a purple tiered skirt with ruffle layers. The fashion-forward gown had flared bell sleeves and a chic, retro-style drop waist. Amethyst drop earrings completed her look. The 70-year-old has a wonderful jewellery collection – when she visited Greece last week she dazzled in a pair of ultra-sparkly drop earrings by Van Cleef & Arpels which are worth a whopping £35,000.

It goes without saying that the Duchess is sure to have a fair few outfits ready for the royal wedding. The dress code for the special day indicates that female guests must wear a hat of some description – and we are excited to see what headgear the mother-of-two will go for.

For her own wedding to Prince Charles in April 2005, she wore a wide-brimmed Philip Treacy hat which had ivory French lace and feathers.