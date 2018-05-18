Georgia Toffolo uploaded a stylish shot on Instagram on Thursday evening - and she looked particularly striking in pink! The 23-year-old wowed fans as she wore a gorgeous long sleeve fuchsia pink blouse, from high end brand Olivia Rubin. The summery style was cut in a voluminous style with chic flared sleeves, trumpet cuffs and a flattering V-neckline. It even had the cutest rainbow buttons down the centre and retails at £150. The designer line is loved by a while host of celebrities, including Holly Willougby and Fearne Cotton. With her trademark blonde hair styled in a trendy half-up, half-down style, fans caught a glimpse of her fabulous earrings - and went wild when they discovered they are actually a total bargain.

Toff looked so pretty in pink

The gold statement, shoulder-grazing earrings have a large button base with a huge pink heart dangling from them and retail at just £12.99 from high street store Zara. They are the perfect piece of jewellery to amp up any outfit and we need a pair ASAP!

Toff's earrings are £12.99 by Zara

This isn't the first time the former Made in Chelsea star has bagged herself a high street gem. Last month, the columnist opted for a pretty tweed frock which looked very similar to a design by Chanel.

Her pink top is £150 by Olivia Rubin

Her legions of followers expected the dress to be much more expensive - yet were delighted to discover it actually retailed at a purse-friendly £39.99, also from Zara.

READ: Toff announces new and exciting career move

The mini dress was made in a pretty bubble gum hue and had a selection of silver embellished motifs on the front. The I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here winner clearly knows her fashion trends - tweed and boucle are huge this spring and are the epitome of the much coveted lady-like look. Keeping in with the classic theme, Toff added a coordinating pearl choker by stylish jewellery brand Ela London and wore her blonde locks in a sleek and straight style.

MORE: WOW! Is this most glamorous dress Toff has ever worn?