Princess Beatrice is having an incredibly busy week leading up to the royal wedding! However, the cousin of Prince Harry still found time to attend the launch of Beulah London's new store on Wednesday. Enjoying herself on the sunny evening, the 29-year-old looked to be doing some last minute window shopping at the star-studded bash and wore a gorgeous dress, by the brand which was the perfect number for such a balmy evening. The navy silk dress had floral embroidered roses sewn onto the front panels and had ruffle-trimmed sleeves and a statement neckline to boot. The frock has a fun and flirty hem and part of the designer's currents season, priced at £395 and currently in stock now in all sizes, should you want a princess edge to your wardrobe. Beatrice added classic black block heels in a popular Mary Jane style and carried a studded clutch bag by Valentino. Her trademark long red hair was worn loose and she wore metallic eyeshadow which highlighted her gorgeous, doll-like eyes.

Beatrice looked blooming lovely in London on Wednesday evening

The sister of Princess Eugenie is fresh from her Met Gala appearance where she wore the most stunning of dresses by Alberta Ferretti which made her look like a total Grecian goddess.

Beatrice's dress is by Beulah London and priced at £395

The floor-sweeping, purple gown was made in a jewel-tone which is widely regarded as an incredibly regal shade, loved by the Queen.

The eye-catching design had semi-sheer sleeves and gathered cuffs which gave the dress a sleek finish and made the most of her trim shape. Embellished detail framed the neck and also the cuffs and keeping in with her heritage, the daughter of Prince Andrew wore a selection of bedazzled headbands on her head which looked exactly like a pretty tiara. She carried a metallic clutch bag and stepped out in ultra-chic metallic strappy high heel sandals.

