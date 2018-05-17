Christine Lampard stepped out for the first time since she announced the wonderful news that she is pregnant with her first child. The gorgeous wife of footballer Frank looked glowing in her latest Loose Women outfit – and her look was put together by Holly Willoughby's stylist Angie Smith, who remarked on her Instagram page that she could see the first traces of Christine's tiny baby bump. Christine’s dress was from high end brand Goat – which coincidently is a brand the Duchess of Cambridge wore on many occasions throughout her third pregnancy whilst carrying Prince Louis. The Gigi Tulip Print Pencil Dress retails at £550 and is made in a light-weight, stretchy fabric with trumpet flared sleeves and a pretty ruffled hem. Her shoes are by L.K.Bennett are retail at £195.

Christine looked blooming gorgeous in a pretty floral dress

During December last year, Duchess Kate actually wore the high end British brand Goat four times. The most memorable dress she donned was the Eloise Tunic dress which was made in a striking cranberry shade. The high-necked dress featured statement shoulder detail in the form of a selection of gold buttons. Priced at £480, the frock sold out almost immediately after Kate wore it.

Christine's dress is £550 by Goat

The Irish-born TV presenter made the wonderful announcement about her pregnancy on her Instagram page, where she shared a fabulous photograph of herself with Frank and his daughters to announce her happy news.

"The Lampard family are expanding," she wrote. "I feel SO excited, nervous and grateful! The list of emotions is endless." Frank also shared the same snap, writing: "My gorgeous wife @christinelampard is pregnant and we all couldn't be happier!!!"

The Loose Women host is already stepmother to Frank’s two daughters Luna, 12 and Isla, 11. The happy couple married in 2015 and spoke about having children to the Mirror - "If it happens, of course it will be wonderful," she said.