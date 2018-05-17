Lorraine Kelly switched up her look on Thursday morning, wearing a gorgeous lilac outfit that we just can’t get enough of! It's rare to see the ITV presenter in pastel colours, so it was lovely to see her in theunique hue. Lorraine's lilac, crew-necked top, which she tucked into the waistband of her dreamy, pleated skirt, which is from luxury high street brand Mint Velvet, and is priced at £89. The skirt featured horizontal pleats – which are especially good at streamlining the shape because they alert the eye downwards, creating a very flattering silhouette. The skirt is cut in a fashionable midi-length and has a soft velvety satin texture. The Scottish-born star also wore a pair of metallic high heels from Dune London – one of her favourite high street stores. Once again, her look was put together by Bronagh Webster - the talented stylist who is in charge of Lorraine's daily look.

We love Lorraine's ice-cream coloured skirt

In recent months, many celebrities have been looking lovely in lilac – most notably Victoria Beckham. Could Lorraine be taking tips from the wife of David for her latest look?

Lorraine's skirt is £89 from Mint Velvet

In March, the former Spice Girl stepped out in the most stunning lavender three-piece suit from her own collection. The suit was made in a tailored, structured fit and had a slightly oversized, boxy feel. She teamed the gorgeous pastel ensemble with a co-ordinating pair of mint coloured high heel shoes, also from her own collection, which she has worn on many occasions and appear to be one of her favourites.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly makes us REALLY want to buy this bargain Zara skirt

Lorraine loves summery tones and last week wore the prettiest dress ever from French Connection. The Alba Sheer Ruffle Dress was made in a subtle baby blue with an eye-catching white floral print emblazoned over the top. The flattering fit and flare style gave the 58-year-old a lovely silhouette and fans loved the ultra-girly look.

READ: Ahoy there! Lorraine Kelly rocks the sailor look in £17.99 Zara bargain