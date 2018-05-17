Holly Willoughby dressed like the ultimate pretty princess on Thursday morning – maybe this is because she – like the rest of the nation – is especially excited for the royal wedding on Saturday? Wowing in one summer's most popular trends pastels, the blonde presenter wore a selection of ice cream shades that looked good enough to eat. Her dress is by luxury brand Needle & Thread and is called the Prism Ditsy Mini Dress. It's priced at £355 and boasts an embroidered floral overlay and rainbow striped, built-in belt. The cotton-trimmed lace details gives it an ultra-feminine touch and we loved the flared skirt. Keeping in with the girly theme, Holly added a pastel pink duster coat from when of her favourite high street stores Jigsaw, which set her back £280. Switching up her nude high heels, she swapped them for a pair of strappy sandals in blush pink by Office for £69. Styled by Angie Smith as always, Holly captioned the shot: "Beautiful Sunshine in Birmingham today!"

Holly looked pretty in pastels

The pastel hued outfit is a stark contrast to the getup she wore last night whilst filming the last episode of Celebrity Juice. The TV presenter showed off her super-tanned legs in a pair of leather, paper-bag style shorts from Gap's premium line and set her back a purse-busting £275! She added a black T-shirt by Topshop and funky white ankle boots by high end brand Julia Mays.

Holly's dressed is £355 by Needle & Thread

The 37-year-old isn't the only fan of Needle & Thread - a certain member of the royal family is too!

Holly's coat is £280 by Jigsaw

Princess Beatrice attended the Commonwealth state dinner at Buckingham Palace on 19 April in a full-length gown by the brand, which had sheer sleeves with bell cuffs and a pretty rose-embroidered overlay. What shocked fashion fans was the frock was actually a sale item - £212.50 down from £425. Nothing like a sale bargain – no matter who you are!

