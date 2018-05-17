holly-willoughby-pastel-needle-and-thread-dress-this-morning

Holly Willoughby dresses like a princess days before the royal wedding!

The This Morning star has pastel power in latest outfit

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Holly Willoughby dressed like the ultimate pretty princess on Thursday morning – maybe this is because she – like the rest of the nation – is especially excited for the royal wedding on Saturday? Wowing in one summer's most popular trends pastels, the blonde presenter wore a selection of ice cream shades that looked good enough to eat. Her dress is by luxury brand Needle & Thread and is called the Prism Ditsy Mini Dress. It's priced at £355 and boasts an embroidered floral overlay and rainbow striped, built-in belt. The cotton-trimmed lace details gives it an ultra-feminine touch and we loved the flared skirt. Keeping in with the girly theme, Holly added a pastel pink duster coat from when of her favourite high street stores Jigsaw, which set her back £280. Switching up her nude high heels, she swapped them for a pair of strappy sandals in blush pink by Office for £69. Styled by Angie Smith as always, Holly captioned the shot: "Beautiful Sunshine in Birmingham today!"

Holly looked pretty in pastels

The pastel hued outfit is a stark contrast to the getup she wore last night whilst filming the last episode of Celebrity Juice. The TV presenter showed off her super-tanned legs in a pair of leather, paper-bag style shorts from Gap's premium line and set her back a purse-busting £275! She added a black T-shirt by Topshop and funky white ankle boots by high end brand Julia Mays.

Holly's dressed is £355 by Needle & Thread

The 37-year-old isn't the only fan of Needle & Thread - a certain member of the royal family is too!

Holly's coat is £280 by Jigsaw

Princess Beatrice attended the Commonwealth state dinner at Buckingham Palace on 19 April in a full-length gown by the brand, which had sheer sleeves with bell cuffs and a pretty rose-embroidered overlay. What shocked fashion fans was the frock was actually a sale item - £212.50 down from £425. Nothing like a sale bargain – no matter who you are!

READ: Holly Willoughby just wore a pair of shoes EXACTLY like Meghan Markle's

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below