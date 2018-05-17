The Duchess of Cornwall looked fabulous in the most regal of colours on Wednesday, as she attended the 150th anniversary of the Press Association at Tate Britain with her husband, Prince Charles. The 70-year-old wore a tiered skirt with ruffle layers in a deep purple shade and a pair of black low heel court shoes. The gown had voluminous bell sleeves and a fashionable 20s styledrop-waist. She teamed it with her favourite pearl choker and matching amethyst drop earrings. Prince Charles looked particularly swish in a suave grey suit. The royal couple mingled with Lord Coe, Clive Marshall who is the chief executive of the PA group and the chairman Murdoch MacLennan.

Camilla looked perfect in purple

Camilla's latest public appearance comes mere days after she returned from the royal tour of Greece and France. The mother-of-two wowed fashion fans with her directional wardrobe, including her accessories – one day she wore a pair of £35,000 by Van Cleef & Arpels, and another day, on a visit to Kapnikarea, she carried a summery clutch bag made out of raffia, which was adorned with cherries. The statement bag was a quite a different style for the Duchess and gave a fun edge to her look.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall just carried a clutch bag you would NEVER expect

Camilla isn't the only royal who has worn purple hues recently. Princess Beatrice embraced the royally-approved shade at the Met Gala on 8 May, wearing a stunning Grecian style dress by Alberta Ferretti.

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall is the only royal bride to have recycled her wedding dress – see photos

The floor-sweeping gown was made in a deep purple and gave her a classic yet regal stance, with layers of mesh and tulle. The sumptuous frock had semi-sheer sleeves and gathered cuffs which gave the dress a contemporary, fashion-forward edge. The glorious gown featured embellished detail around the neck and also at the cuffs. It's a busy week for the royals as they prepare for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on Saturday 19 May. What will they choose as their wedding guest look? Only time will tell.