Holly Willoughby looked typically stunning on Wednesday evening as she posted a picture of her final Celebrity Juice outfit - and fans went crazy over her long, lean - and not to mention tanned - legs. The TV presenter showed off her pins in a pair of leather, paper-bag style shorts which hugged her tiny hips and made the most of her lean frame. Although fans were excited to hear that her statement shorts were from Gap - they are actually part of the brand's premium line and set her back a whopping £275! The shorts are made from real leather and feature a tie detail sash waist and a rolled up hem, and Hollly's stylist Angie Smith called them "the leather shorts or dreams" on Instagram. She explained the shorts had an "amazing cut" and seemed taken with the high street items. The 37-year-old added a simple black T-shirt from Topshop, and white high heel boots from Julia Mays. Her diamond horse-shoe necklace gleamed, and it's from luxury jewellers Kirstie Le Marque.

Holly showed off her legs in leather shorts

The popular TV presenter often switches up her looks for late night Celebrity Juice, going for ensembles that are slightly more edgier than her daily, more colourful wardrobe on This Morning.

Holly's shorts are £275 by Gap

She tends to opt for dramatic black - last week she looked particularly striking as she opted for a pristine black suit by celebrity-loved brand Maje. The jacket set her back £315, and the trousers £209. The mother-of-three added a gentle hint of colour pop – a pair of Lexington high heel olive shoes with a sparkly diamante silver strap, which retail at £149 from luxury high street store Kurt Geiger.

Yesterday, it appeared that the This Morning co-host was channeling her inner Meghan Markle! She opted for a pair of black, £69 pointed-toe high heel shoes by Office with diagonal straps which looked hugely similar to the nude coloured pair by Aquazzura that Meghan wore to her official engagement photocall with Prince Harry back in November which are priced at £420.

