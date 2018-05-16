The Duchess of Cambridge loves shoes and has amassed quite an extensive collection in her time. Whether it's her classically nude high heels by luxury high street store L.K. Bennett or her sleek Jimmy Choo navy pumps, the wife of Prince William always puts her best foot forward. The tennis-mad Princess does wear trainers from time-to-time, particularly when her royal wardrobe requires a more casual stance. And when this happens, she normally turns to her faithful Superga pumps which retail at a surprisingly affordable £50. The Superga 2750 Cotu Classics are readily available throughout the seasons and can be worn with pretty much anything, be it trainers, tailored trousers or a denim skirt. The mother-of-three most memorably wore them whilst watching the London Marathon in 2017 .

Kate is often seen out in her Superga trainers

Fascinatingly, the late Diana, Princess of Wales was also a big fan of Superga and even wore the very same trainers style as Kate – but instead in navy blue whist on a visit to Angola for a Red Cross mission in 1997.

The classic trainers have had a bridal makeover

Diana wore a fabulous outfit which wouldn’t have looked out of place today – a pair of light stonewash jeans, a matching statement Armani blazer with bold gold buttons and a pastel blue shirt.

Royal fans will be delighted to discover that the brand has given Kate's much-loved shoe a pre-royal wedding makeover! The crisp white pumps have now been blinged up to the max, with a super sparkly update of Swarovski crystals. How fabulous!

The classic shoes do cost a little more – they retail at a pricey £175. But, they are an ingenious shoe for any bride who wishes to shun high heels and go for the ultimate in comfort on the big day! We wonder if Meghan Markle would choose to do that – after all, wedding shoes are rarely seen under all the layers of tulle anyway…