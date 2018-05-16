Holly Willoughby appears to be gearing up for the royal wedding – by emulating Meghan Markle's favourite high heel shoes! In her latest outfit, the blonde bombshell wore a geometric green and white printed sleeveless top by Damsel in Dress, which set her back £89. She tucked the top into the waistband of her simple yet chic black trousers by French Connection, which are currently on sale for £75. And on her feet, the mother-of-two wore a pair of black high heel shoes with diagonal straps which cost an affordable £69, from one of her favourite high street shoe shops,Office. The shoes look incredibly similar to the pair Meghan Markle wore to her official engagement photocall with Prince Harry on 27 November – the Aquazzura Matilde Crisscross nude suede pumps which are priced at £420. have the same pointed shape and the same cross over straps as Holly's - proof that the 'Meghan effect' is well and truly taking over the high-street.

Holly switched up her shoe style on Wednesday morning

The 27-year-old has been a long-time fan of the future royal and told HELLO! what she thinks Meghan's wedding dress will be like. "I think she is going to go for something super clean, sleek and simple," she said. "She's such a beauty, with amazing hair, skin and eyes, so I think it will be very classic."

Meghan wore the Aquazzura Matilde Crisscross nude suede pumps in November

Holly further added what she herself would wear if she were invited to the big day, which is to be held at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 19 May:

Holly's shoes are £69 by Office

"As it's a spring wedding, I would definitely be wearing something pastel and floral for the big day and as it's a royal wedding, definitely a hat - the bigger the better," she confessed.

Speaking to The Express, Holly explained: "Everybody loves a royal wedding, of course they do, and Meghan Markle is just incredible. I mean you couldn't have wished for Prince Harry to end up with someone better." We couldn’t agree more!

