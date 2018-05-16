The Duchess of Cornwall had a fabulous trip overseas with her husband Prince Charles last week on the royal tour of France and Greece. The 70-year-old wore a variety of super-chic looks as she toured the countries and we were dazzled by her choice of jewellery and accessories. The mother-of-two wore a pair of lavish earrings from high end jewellery brand Van Cleef & Arpels which are worth a whopping £35,000. But she REALLY impressed when the mother-of-two visited Kapnikarea, and stopped for a traditional coffee in a local café. All eyes were on her choice of clutch bag; the Duchess wore a raffia bag adorned with striking woven cherries. The statement bag certainly packed a punch and hits many summer micro trends – particularly as woven bags are huge right now! Although it isn't known exactly where Camilla purchased the bag, you can find many price-friendly alternatives on the high street. The raffia bag is widely regarded a summer staple – so Camilla is totally in vogue.

We love Camilla's statement clutch bag

Camilla has worn some amazing outfits while on tour – including a mint green sundress which she accessorised with vintage pearls, and a pretty white frock which she wore to an official dinner at the Presidential Mansion in Athens.

Camilla isn't the only royal with a penchant for statement clutch bags. In April, Princess Beatrice, 29, looked incredible as she was snapped leaving trendy Avra restaurant in Los Angeles, wearing a black dress which she teamed with an eye-catching tassel-trimmed cape by Galvan.

Despite her uber-stylish ensemble, all eyes were on amazing blue velvet clutch bag which displayed an embroidered 'B' on the front – her private nickname to her closest friends. Personalisation is huge right now, with many celebrities wearing bags and luggage adorned with their initials on.