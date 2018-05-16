With just days to go until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot, it's only a matter of time before her close friend Priyanka Chopra arrives in London for the royal wedding. The stunning actress is certainly not afraid to mix it up when it comes to fashion, so we're keen to see what she'll be wearing on the big day. For those who aren't familiar with Priyanka, she has starred in a huge range of Bollywood films, she stars in the hugely successful TV series Quantico and she played Victoria Leeds in the 2017 Baywatch movie alongside Zac Efron and The Rock.

From her show stopping Ralph Lauren gown at the Met Gala, to a Regina George style cut-out skirt suit that she wore in New York, it’s safe to say we’re so excited to see what ensemble she puts together on 19 May. To celebrate, here are 9 reasons why we love her style...

She knows how to create an impact

After making an impression with her unique trench coat dress at the 2017 Met Gala, the Quantico star once again wore Ralph Lauren for the event, but in a totally different way. This time around, she stunned in a red wine-colored velvet gown paired with an embellished gold headdress with an attached cape. According to the designer’s Instagram page, the hood was "completely crafted by hand with Swarovski crystals, meticulous beadwork, and over 250 hours of embroidery.”

She dazzles in white (just like we know Meghan will)

Priyanka gave us bridal vibes with an all white Isabel Marant dress when leaving the ABC Studios in New York. The starlet wowed crowds by pairing the figure-hugging dress simply with a pair of mirrored sunglasses and a pair of metallic silver sandals by Off-White. The focus of this whole look was the star's glossy hair, which was perfectly styled in tousled curls for instant glamour.

She nails off-duty glam

Priyanka brightened up the streets of New York in this short-sleeved Ganni knit in bright yellow. The actress decided to team the look with a pair of flattering, high-waisted Frame flared denim jeans with turn-up detailing. The Vogue x Gigi retro style sunglasses gave a fun element to the look, which was completed with pointed stilettos and Priyanka’s statement bold lip.

She's not afraid of colour

The gorgeous actress showcased a completely different look with this iconic Fendi pleated skirt suit. The hot pink outfit brought Cher Horowitz vibes to the table for the premiere of Pahuna: The Little Visitors at the Toronto Film Festival. Taking power dressing to a whole new level, Priyanka styled the look with a pair of studded boots and a silver necklace, making certain not to take any attention away from her eye-catching outfit.

She's the Queen of Glamour

The Quantico actress opted for an ethereal Balmain custom made gown for the 2017 Emmy Awards. The gown’s high neckline was coated with jewels, with further embellishment throughout the dress. The train of the dress was decorated with feathers, for a unique and fairytale-esque finish. Priyanka chose a matching plum make-up look, with a flawless high ponytail for classic glamour.

She breaks the fashion rules

Who says you can't show leg and cleavage? Not Priyanka, that's who. Priyanka sparkled in Vintage Halston at the 2017 Baywatch world premiere in Miami. She looked every inch the Hollywood starlet in the glittering royal blue wrap gown, which had a plunge neckline and relaxed silhouette that accentuated her curves. The look was teamed with a pair of simple black Schutz heeled sandals, with Priyanka wearing her hair in a middle parting to complement her low-key make-up look.

She opts for style AND comfort

The Indian actress brought the boudoir to the red carpet at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala. Her Ester Abner silk suit with a white feather trim was worn with a delicate lace bralet underneath. Styled with minimal jewellery and flawless make-up, Priyanka went for the ‘I woke up like this’ hairstyle, which matched the whole ensemble perfectly.

The pavement is her catwalk

Meghan Markle’s close friend put the chic in rock chick while out and about in New York earlier this year. Using her personalised cup of coffee as a statement accessory, the actress paired her black McQueen biker jacket with ripped R13 jeans to add instant edge. Priyanka accessorised the outfit with a pair of timeless aviators and an effortless hair-do, with grunge-esque Rag & Bone buckle detailed boots.

She loves fashion - and you can tell

Priyanka’s textured Bottega Veneta midi dress lit up the FROW at the designer’s AW18 show at New York Fashion Week. The belted blush pink dress accentuated the actress’s complexion, which was glowing due to her choice of soft contouring and heavier eye make-up. Priyanka chose to add a maroon leather jacket into the mix, with a co-ordinating clutch and Jimmy Choo sandals, mirroring her usual elegant style.