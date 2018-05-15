Victoria Beckham is looking for a new PA – and here is how you can apply

Victoria Beckham really, really wants a new PA – but she has a set of strict requirements you need to follow to be in with a chance. The former Spice Girl has advertised the job on Linkedin, stating that the candidate will be responsible for providing daily administrative support to the CEO of her business, former Chloe chariman Ralph Toledano, as well as other members of senior staff. Key responsibilities include showing a "high level of discretion and confidentiality at all times", as well as sorting out travel arrangements and overseeing expenses and credit card bills. The right person will also be hold "excellent organisational skills" and be good at problem solving.

The new PA will work in Battersea, south west London, where Victoria's label VB Ltd is based. Victoria successfully reinvented herself from pop star to successful fashion designer after launching her fashion brand in 2008. Currently, it stocks clothes and accessories in more than 500 stores in over 60 countries around the world, with the first store opening in Dover Street in Mayfair, London, in September 2014.

Victoria Beckham is on the look out for a PA

In 2017, Victoria was awarded an OBE for her services to the fashion industry, being handed the accolade by Prince William during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace. After the ceremony, where she was joined by husband David Beckham and her parents, Jackie and Tony Adams, she said: "It was an absolute pleasure to be at Buckingham Palace today. I'm proud to be British, honoured and humbled to receive my OBE from the Duke of Cambridge. If you dream big and work hard you can accomplish great things. I'm so happy to share this very special occasion with my parents and husband; without their love and support, none of this would be possible."

RELATED: Victoria Beckham reveals proudest moment in new interview

Victoria's fashion empire also boasts a secondary diffusion line Victoria, Victoria Beckham. Famous fans of her label include her close friend Eva Longoria and fellow A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller and Blake Lively, as well as The Voice UK host Emma Willis - who more often than not is seen rocking a VB trouser suit on the days she presents live TV.

RELATED: How Harper Beckham is taking after her mum