Kate Garraway always looks stylish, and won a legion of fans for her effortless, down-to-earth approach to dressing. However, the Good Morning Britain presenter's daughter Darcey, 11, thinks very differently – and she isn’t afraid to tell her mum either! While talking to HELLO! at the NHS Heroes Awards on Monday night, Kate opened up about the fashion-savvy pre-teen, and how she gives her own advice to her famous mum. "She's showing a lot of interest in fashion, and a lot of distaste for what I wear," the TV star said. "She says 'mum, I love that, but what on earth are you wearing?' It's good fun," Kate laughed.

Kate Garraway's daughter Darcey tells her mum what she thinks of her outfits

As she graced the red carpet in London, Kate looked on-trend in a Zara paisley print co-ord. "I love a bit of Zara," she said of the popular high street chain. The 51-year-old also joked that it didn’t take her long at all when it came to deciding what to wear to the star-studded event. "When I leave here I can go straight to bed as this outfit is effectively like pyjamas," she laughed. When it came to giving her own fashion advice for people wanting to try something new, Kate offered: "I have had a lot of mistakes, but generally if you feel comfortable, and not worried about being squeezed in too tight, then I think you genuinely feel good. So I think wear what makes you feel great."

The Good Morning Britain presenter looked stylish on the red carpet in a Zara co-ord

With the royal wedding around the corner, Kate also spoke about how she will be spending the big day, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare to tie the knot on Saturday 19 May. "I am actually seeing some friends and I am sure we will be watching it and celebrating. And we will be doing a big show on Friday's Good Morning Britain where we will be at Windsor Castle, so in a way I am kind of celebrating early, and on the day I am just going to be watching it on the telly like everyone else," she said.

