Holly Willoughby clearly took inspiration from Julia Roberts' legendary character Vivienne in Pretty Woman on Tuesday morning, wearing a brown dress with white polka dots, which we think looks exactly like the frock Julia wore in the 1990 box office smash with Richard Gere. Holly's amazing dress is cut in an asymmetrical shape with a halter neck line and has a belted waist, a ruched, tiered skirt and a flirty, ra-ra hem. The dress retails at an affordable £69.99 from Forever Unique and is available now to pre-order. If brown isn't your shade, it also comes in a navy. The 37-year-old wore pink strappy sandals from Topshop and wore her trademark blonde locks in a sleek and straight style, with subtle makeup highlighting her pretty features. The 37-year-old was once again styled by Angie Smith, who is sorely in charge of all of her professional TV outfits.

Holly looked amazing in polka-dots

Holly looked incredibly tanned in the snap – and back in March the secret to her year-round glow finally became clear. The star is a fan of Charlotte Tilbury's Supermodel Body Shimmer.

Holly's dress is £69.99 by Forever Unique

Holly's makeup artist Patsy O'Neill revealed on Instagram that she uses the hydrating body lotion on the TV star.

We think Holly's dress looks very like the frock Julia Roberts wore in Pretty Woman

The tinted lotion is applied with a cooling rollerball and adds a bronzed sheen when rubbed into the skin, giving Holly that healthy lit-from-within glow that she is known for.

MORE: Holly Willoughby looks incredible in this one-shoulder little black dress

This is the second time in two days that the mother-of-three has worn polka dots – it’s a print she is loving right now! On Monday, the stylish TV presenter wore a pastel blue and navy polka dot blouse by Equipment, which set her back a purse-busting £204.

READ: OK, Holly Willoughby just wore the most stylish suit EVER

She teamed the eye-catching shirt with a wardrobe staple - navy blue cropped trousers which were from one of her favourite brands, Maje. The sleek tailored trousers cost the TV star £159 and she added classic black high heel shoes by L.K.Bennett.