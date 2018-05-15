mollie-king-yellow-striped-trousers

Mollie King looks amazing in total bargain Topshop trousers!

Former Strictly contestant makes a statement in high street

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Mollie King made a bold fashion statement as she left Radio One on Sunday afternoon in a fabulous pair of yellow and navy striped trousers by Topshop which set her back a purse-friendly £25! The striped, flared  trousers are made in a soft jersey material and have a high waisted finish. The stand-out item gave the former Strictly Come Dancing star a retro-inspired look which wouldn't look out of place in the 70s. The 30-year-old singer teamed her statement trousers with a black crop top and added a black denim jacket, platform high heel sandals and a chic black cross-body leather bag into the mix. She wore her trademark blonde hair in a sleek and straight style and subtle makeup accentuated her pretty features. The former Saturdays singer uploaded an up-close shot of her latest outfit, and captioned the picture: "When the sun is shining in London" with a series of smiley face emojis.

Yes to yellow!

Many of her 764,000 followers commented on the snap, with one writing: "I rate those trousers! I want some" another agreed, adding: "I LOVE this outfit".

Mollie's trousers are £25 from Topshop

The singer has achieved so much in her new role at Radio 1; after co-hosting the show as a guest at the beginning of the year, she was given a full time role as a radio presenter in April and now has her own slot on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 

The ex-girlfriend of David Gandy loves a high street steal and regularly heads to Topshop for outfit inspiration. In February, the star wore a very same trousers but in a zany rainbow style.

The flared trews featured an array of colours running through the style and she added a simple white T-shirt, 70s style metallic platform shoes, a statement yellow bag and a cut off denim jacket, also by Topshop.

