It's mere days untill the royal wedding and Meghan mania has officially swept the nation. We are so consumed with how she will wear her hair, the makeup and of course, the dress. We have since discovered that a pair of her favourite earrings are finally back in stock – and they will cost you less than £50. Hard to believe right? The American actress visited Cardiff back in January with her husband-to-be Prince Harry and she did something no other royal has ever done before – she wore mismatched earrings. Who can forget her delicate gold star set? She wore three pretty stars in a cuff-style formation by Tutti & Co which cost a surprisingly purse-friendly £49. The earrings predictably sold out ion both silver and gold, but the great news for fans of Meghan’s style is they are back in stock! Now the question is, will she wear them to the royal wedding?

This isn't the first time the former Suits star has worn jewellery that costs less than you may think – when she visited Scotland in February, all eyes were on her ring collection, which was visible as she waved to the crowd. The actress wore a gold Interstellar ring by Missoma.

The fabulous design set her back just £45 - the 18ct gold vermeil round pave star cosmic ring featured a tiny stone and nods to the delicate, dainty jewellery trend which can be stackable and wouldn’t clash with large cocktail rings or decadent diamonds.

However, there is no doubt about it – the most important ring in Meghan's jewellery collection is of course her new wedding ring. If Meghan is to follow in royals before her, she will be wearing a ring made from Welsh gold.

The tradition of wearing this precious metal goes back almost 88 years and was last embraced by Duchess Kate in 2011. If you too wanted to take a piece of this tradition, you could opt for a ring by luxury jewellery brand Clogau - each piece of Clogau jewellery contains the very same rare Welsh gold used to create wedding rings for some members of the Royal Family since 1923.

Now, if you're feeling adventurous, Iconic jewellery house De Beers has an amazing in-store service that invites clients to have their diamond engagement ring individually crafted for them: For You, Forever. Meet with a Brand Ambassador and create your own exclusive ring (prices from £2,000). If you want to buy an engagement ring just like Meghan's, De Beers is launching three new Classic engagement rings this month, including two with side diamond options on best-selling fancy cuts such as the emerald and cushion cut.