Ok, Holly Willoughby makes us want to buy this polka-dot shirt of dreams

We are dotty about the TV presenter's latest look

Holly Willoughby wore the ultimate office outfit on Monday morning, wowing viewers in a sleek and smart outfit with a feminine edge. The blonde bombshell wore a pastel blue and navy polka dot blouse by Equipment, which set her back a purse-busting £204. She tucked the shirt into the high waistband of her navy blue cropped trousers which were from one of her favourite brands, Maje. The sleek tailored trousers cost the TV star £159 and she added classic black high heel shoes by the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street brand L.K.Bennett. Holly, 37, was styled by her stylist Angie Smith – the lady in charge of every single professional outfit she wears.

Holly looked amazing in Monday's outfit

Holly had an eventful few evenings last week; not only did she film her latest episode of Celebrity Juice, she also attended a swanky evening event! On Thursday evening she hosted Arsenal football club's annual charity ball in London.

Holly's shirt was by Wquipment and priced at £204

For the occasion, she wore a glamorous backless gown that we would love to have hanging up in our wardrobes! The dress featured a one-shouldered neckline and a body conscious cut which gave the mother-of-three an ultra-sexy silhouette.

Holly often wears classic black – it's a great colour on the This Morning co-host and makes her golden hair pop. Last week she wore a classic black suit which her fans instantly loved.

The pristine suit was also by Maje – a brand loved by a whole host of celebrities including Michelle Keegan, Emma Bunton and Christine Lampard. The black tailored blazer cost £315 and the matching tapered trousers came in at £209. She added dainty elegant jewellery and her shoes certainly made a statement – they were made in a subtle olive green shade and had a glittery, sparkly strap. The £120 stamps were from Kurt Geiger and also come in fuchsia pink.

