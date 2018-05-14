Lorraine Kelly started off the week with a bang – wearing the most gorgeous red dress. The 58-year-old embraced the London sunshine in the fancy frock from celebrity favourite Sosandar, which set her back an affordable £69. The strawberry red coloured lace-up dress is part of the brand's current collection and is available in sizes 6-18. The elegant number has front panelling and an intricate back lace-up detail which cinches in at the waist. The dress also has short sleeves with contemporary fluted cuffs - which is ideal for anyone who doesn't love their arms. We think this bold, head-turning dress would look great for an event or for the office, and could even work for a summer barbecue if it was teamed with a pair of wedges or an elegant pair of sandals. It also boasts a faltering V neckline which, we think you'll agree, gives the star an enviable streamlined shape. Lorraine's hair was coiffed into a wavy style and she added a slick of nude lipstick.

Lady in red!

The Scottish TV star loves a splash of colour and last week wore a similarly cut dress that had voluminous cape sleeves - this time from Topshop.

Lorraine's dress is £69 from Sosandar

She wore the yellow, zesty frock from the high street store's current collection which cost a purse-friendly £39.99. The eye-catching design had a ruffle hem a wrap-over neckline and skimmed her petite frame and made the most of her slim silhouette.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly just wore the striped skirt of dreams and it cost her just £19!

There is no doubt about it, Lorraine has become quite the fashionista, flying the flag for over 50s fashion. Speaking about her high-street-led look back in 2016, Lorraine revealed: "I like L.K.Bennett, Zara and Ted Baker, but also I can go into Topshop and maybe buy a top or a skirt or a pair of trousers." She also mentioned that it wasn’t until she was a little older to fully embrace her own personal style and be confident: "It took me until I got to the age of 50, to actually feel comfortable about fashion."

READ: Ahoy there! Lorraine Kelly rocks the sailor look in £17.99 Zara bargain