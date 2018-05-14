Kate Garraway and Andrea McLean have more in common than you may think! The gorgeous ITV stars both wore the same pastel coloured suit mere days apart, and fans were delighted to discover the suit in question is a high street steal that looks far more expensive than it actually is. The first to wear the two piece was 51-year-old Kate, who dazzled Good Morning Britain viewers on Thursday morning with the glamorous getup. The £60 blazer and £38 trousers are from high street store Next and are currently available online now in all sizes. The mother-of-two wore the feminine power suit with a pair of punchy purple metallic high heels and a crisp white cami.

Kate Garraway wore the pastel suit on Good Morning Britain

Kate's outfit was put together by her trusted stylist Debbie Harper - the wardrobe professional who is in charge of all Kate's TV looks. Debbie shares her work on her social media platforms, under the name 'Debbie Dresses' and also styles weather-girl Charlotte Tobin, and fellow Good Morning Britain presenter's Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins.

Andrea Mclean wore the same suit on Loose Women

Stunning Andrea McLean clearly has the same idea as Kate and just loves those ice cream shades! On Friday afternoon the 48-year-old brunette TV presenter uploaded a video of herself just before she filmed Loose Women and she looked incredible in the very same affordable suit.

The blazer is £60, and the trousers, £38

She also styled in a similar way to Kate - adding strappy heel shoes in blush pink by Topshop and a simple white vest top which she wore underneath.

Her look was put together by stylish duo 'Mothers Shoppers' - two incredibly well dressed stylists who also turn their hands to Stacey Solomon and Linda Robson.

Fans were quick to leave comments on the video, with one follower writing: "You are looking so good in lilac Andrea!" Another added "This suit is amazing"